Digital Air Strike Touts New Reputation Management Solutions

Digital Air Strike, a social media and digital engagement company, has just launched what it calls Mission Control — a consumer intel and engagement platform — and Mobile Review Surge — its new text review technology.

Both innovations help dealerships improve, monitor and manage their online reputations from an OEM to individual rooftop level.

These new solutions were formally unveiled at last weekend’s National Automobile Dealers Association Convention & Expo (NADA) in New Orleans.

Mission Control , a consumer intel and engagement platform provides actionable review and survey feedback data at every level – from a single rooftop, to a multi-rooftop dealer group, to an OEM with multiple brands. The platform was designed to be easy-to-use, truly mobile-friendly and totally customizable by account, user, dealership department and staff. Mission Control allows for easy analysis of digital reputation performance as well as comparison to nearby competitors.

Mobile Review Surge provides the award-winning technology of Review Surge in a text format. Dealership employees can text survey and review requests to their customers immediately.

“New consumer engagement updates will be released soon,” the company explains.

Digital Air Strike’s Chief Product & Technology Officer, Anthony Argenziano says that Mission Control and Mobile Review Surge represent “our commitment to innovate based on the wants and needs of our thousands of clients. We know consumers are influenced by what they read online about a business. Our new solutions help our clients improve their online reputations, learn more about their customers’ experiences and track all of the data at an enterprise, rooftop and employee level.”