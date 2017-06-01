Digital Air Strike Launches Mission Control for Digital Marketers

Digital Air Strike, a leading social media and digital engagement company, announced this week the addition of Mission Control to its portfolio of social marketing and online reputation management tools.

The artificial intelligence social media listening and consumer engagement platform will provide Digital Air Strike’s thousands of clients the ability to track all analytics in a single and very actionable dashboard.

“After years of analyzing tools that do only one thing well, our goal has always been to build a best-in-class platform that combines multiple points of consumer feedback and intelligence into the most innovative and user-friendly environment that will transform the way businesses leverage social media intelligence,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO of Digital Air Strike. “Mission Control makes it easy to monitor and manage what consumers are saying across multiple platforms and surveys. It’s our most groundbreaking platform to-date.”

Developed by Digital Air Strike, Mission Control provides actionable social media feedback and survey data from consumers at every level – from a single brick and mortar store to a multi-location brand. The platform tracks reviews on top sites as well as average ratings, sentiment and survey analysis, competitor comparisons and more. It was designed to be easy-to-use, truly mobile-friendly and totally customizable by account, user, department and staff to choose the data most relevant to them.

