Dianomi Touts DMP for More Effective Targeting of Native Ads

Dianomi, a native content marketing platform focusing on business and financial services, announced this week that publishers and advertisers can more effectively target individuals and audiences, with native advertisements on Dianomi’s network of 275+ business and finance publishers, using Dianomi’s just launched data management platform (DMP).

Using the DMP, publishers and advertisers can gain access to insights on the 100 million monthly unique users on the Dianomi business and finance network and use these insights to better target them with the native ad content that will resonate best.

“Dianomi’s proprietary DMP is the core of our platform and the engine behind which we will be continuing to roll out new features for both our advertisers and publishers,” said Rupert Hodson, CEO of Dianomi. ”Right now this includes audience targeting, but soon we’ll be able to dive deeper, using the DMP for content intelligence.”

In the future, advertisers and publishers will be able to use Dianomi’s DMP for content intelligence, specifically: looking at the 18 million articles on the Dianomi network each month and analyzing the data to understand what topics are trending and which topics readers are most engaging with. Armed with this data, advertisers can target readers ensuring that their contextually relevant native ads are aligned within the publisher’s environment.

“We are uniquely sitting on a wealth of data within business and finance,” continued Hodson. “Our DMP is central to enabling us to understand the digital behavior of the audiences that we reach and ensuring that we present the most relevant sponsored content to them.”

