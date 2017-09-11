DemandJump Introduces Prescriptive Attribution Technology for Marketers

DemandJump, an AI-based marketing platform, has just introduces Traffic Cloud — a first-of-its-kind solution maps networks of traffic between sources and user flows to uncover which sites, sources, influencers, content and keywords have the greatest capacity to drive qualified traffic, and revenue, to specific brands.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, leveraging customer data, competitive intelligence, prescriptive analytics and attribution, the Traffic Cloud solution provides “unprecedented visibility into a brand’s competitive digital ecosystem.”

DemandJump collects more than 170 points of data for every event and pageview, and links customer activity across devices. Unlike traditional analytics packages that restrict brands’ access to their own customer data, Traffic Cloud™ provides “access in excess” with complete data independence, collection, centralization, unlimited drill down and complete export at any time.

“More than ever before, today’s marketing teams are strained for time, team and budget and now being held accountable for delivering traffic and revenue.. Yet they still only have access to silo based retention tools, historical looking analytics, last click attribution and 20% visibility into their actual ecosystem,” said Christopher Day, co-founder and CEO of DemandJump. “Until Traffic Cloud™, there was no place for marketers to get truly prescriptive analytics and holistic cross channel attribution overlaid with their actual competitive ecosystem. By using AI, we can equip marketers with the knowledge of how to outmaneuver their competition.”

