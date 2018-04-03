data Artisans Releases First Turnkey Real-Time Stream Processing Platform

MMW has learned that data Artisans — founded by the original creators of Apache Flink — has rolled out the general availability of dA Platform – the industry’s first turnkey stream processing platform that “enables enterprises to get insights from data in milliseconds and power next-generation service-centric applications and business models.”

We’re told that the new release productionizes stream processing and enables companies to provide live data applications as a centralized enterprise service. dA Platform dramatically reduces the manpower, cost and effort required to deploy stream processing applications in production, and provides a reliable and high-impact stream processing platform across an organization.

Following an early access program in which the platform was extensively tested across large-scale environments, dA Platform is enterprise ready with a trial version available for download here.

Analysts predict the streaming analytics market will reach $15.9 billion USD by 20221, as companies across industries are transitioning from a product-centric business model to one based on relationships and a services-centric model. For example, auto manufacturers are introducing new car-sharing and ride-sharing services as car ownership shifts to a usage-based model; consumer banks are creating new messaging applications for communicating with customers in real time to provide more seamless management of their personal finances; and insurance companies are offering dynamically priced insurance products tailored for customers based on their usage data. Stateful stream processing has emerged as the technological standard to enable this transformation.

“A streaming data architecture is the signature DNA of companies that have disrupted industries ranging from financial services to telecom to high technology and more, and enterprises of all types are under pressure to be able to react to data in real time so they can compete today,” said Kostas Tzoumas, co-founder and CEO of data Artisans. “dA Platform makes it easier than ever for businesses to deploy and manage streaming applications, allowing them to focus on building strategic new real-time products and services for customers rather than the supporting infrastructure.”