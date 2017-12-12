Cvent CONNECT 2018 Registration Now Open

Cvent, a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology company, announced this week that registration for its annual industry conference, Cvent CONNECT, is now open.

Each year, over 3,500 professionals from across the meetings, events, and hospitality world attend Cvent CONNECT, with attendees including thousands of customers who come to network, learn best practices, and see the industry’s latest product innovations.

This year, Cvent CONNECT will take place July 23 to July 26 at The Venetian and The Palazzo in Las Vegas, Nev.

“Five years ago, Cvent CONNECT was a gathering of less than 300 meetings and events professionals, and now we are planning an event for more than ten times that number. Our ever-increasing attendance speaks to the value that Cvent CONNECT delivers: It’s a can’t-miss opportunity for our attendees to experience the power of live events, network, and learn the latest advancements in our industry,” said Patrick Smith, Chief Marketing Officer of Cvent. “We power some of the largest meetings and events in the world and hold hundreds of our own each year, with Cvent CONNECT as the crown jewel. It demonstrates our passion and mission to create the technology to power human connection.”

The theme of Cvent CONNECT this year will be “The Power of Live” and will focus in on the positive impact that meetings, events, and hospitality have on the business world.

To register or to learn more about Cvent CONNECT 2018, click here.