CTA: Smartphones Most Used Device to Shop During Black Friday Week

Here’s a shocker. Smartphones dominated Black Friday week.

For the first time ever, smartphones (41 percent) were the devices most used by consumers for online shopping during the 2017 Black Friday shopping week, surpassing desktop computers (38 percent) and laptops (34 percent), according to new research by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

The 2017 Post-Black Friday Week Survey, covering Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday and Cyber Monday confirms the number of Americans who shopped on Cyber Monday (26 percent) outpaced those who shopped on Black Friday (25 percent), for the first time.

“Consistent with CTA’s earlier projections, the 2017 holiday shopping season marks an official milestone for mobile shopping,” said Steve Koenig, senior director of market research, CTA. “High ownership rates of mobile devices paired with targeted advertising, deal notifications and social media ad campaigns, have given rise to the ‘omnishopper,’ who is eager to pounce on the online deals that have frequently spanned the entire Black Friday shopping week. With the shift to greater use of mobile devices to shop online, it’s no surprise that Cyber Monday – the biggest online shopping holiday – has surpassed Black Friday in number of total shoppers for the first time ever.”

As for the top Black Friday week tech purchases, here’s what the CTA tells us. Technology is one of the most popular categories for Black Friday shopping week purchases, following only clothing. Fifty-seven percent of U.S. adults – or 59 million people (an increase over last year) shopped for tech during Black Friday Week. The top tech purchases were:

1) Televisions

2) Headphones

3) Laptops

Other tech that performed well: tablets, smartphones, videogame consoles, any type of technology accessory (e.g., cases, cables), DVD OR Blu-ray Disc players and smart speakers (e.g., Amazon Echo or Google Home).

Want to know more? Check out the CTA’s announcement and data here.