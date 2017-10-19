Criteo Promotes Mollie Spilman to Chief Operating Officer

Criteo S.A., a leading commerce marketing technology company, announced today the promotion of Mollie Spilman, one of the most respected female executives shaping today’s competitive advertising and commerce marketing landscape, to Chief Operating Officer.

We’re told that Spilman joined Criteo in 2014 and leads all commercial teams—revenue, supply, operations and marketing—globally.

During her tenure, Spilman has been instrumental in Criteo’s growth to a nearly two billion dollar revenue business and has helped achieve a steady 90 percent customer retention rate. Her unwavering focus has enabled her teams to achieve and sustain unsurpassed momentum in a rapidly-changing industry.

“Since day one, Mollie has brought deep experience and a strong, fresh strategic point of view to how Criteo approaches the agile and dynamic environment of commerce marketing,” said Eric Eichmann, CEO at Criteo. “Criteo is a trusted partner to retailers, brands and other commerce companies and everything we do is rooted in our mission to enable them to better compete in a data and technology driven environment. Mollie understands the complex and nuanced challenges our customers face and is expertly positioned to ensure that Criteo exceeds expectations as we help to reshape the future of commerce marketing.”