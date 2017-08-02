Conductor Rolls Out Free Customer Research App for Marketers

Conductor, a leading global content intelligence platform, announced this week the launch of its Conductor Insights mobile app, the first mobile app for marketers to conduct keyword research from their mobile devices, enabling them to explore keyword trends, topics, and competition on-the-go.

The free mobile app takes some of Conductor Searchlight’s most popular capabilities and introduces them on mobile for all marketers.

Marketing teams can leverage the app to uncover keyword trends, get a snapshot of the competition, and save ideas and insights for later.

Whether naming a new product, researching new content ideas, or updating website messaging, the Conductor Insights app empowers marketers to access the voice of the customer in any meeting or situation.

“At Conductor, we believe in the power of customer-first marketing. Our goal with the release of the Conductor Insights app is to empower all companies to put their customers first,” said Seth Besmertnik, Conductor’s CEO. “With access to customer insights from anywhere at any time, businesses can better understand the intent of their audience. This makes it easier for marketing teams to create relevant and customer-centric content.”