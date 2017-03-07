Columbia University Chooses Falcon.io to Boost Social Media Presence

Falcon.io’s leading customer experience management platform was recently chosen by the Columbia University School of Professional Studies (SPS).

SPS chose the platform as an aid in boosting its social media presence while centralizing its social account management, community management, and social listening.

Columbia’s School of Professional Studies offers 14 master’s degrees, a comprehensive portfolio of pre-professional, post baccalaureate, and lifelong learning programs, and interdisciplinary research centers.

“We found that the inconsistency in our social activity created a disconnect that was confusing, and potentially a turnoff, for students, alumni and faculty,” said Caroline Henley, a social media specialist at Columbia University. “With the Falcon platform we have successfully centralized all of our accounts and can now cross-promote events and content, conduct social listening, and facilitate community management – all from a unified interface.”

Henley reports that it’s working.

“Since February 2016, we have doubled the graduate school’s social following across programs and channels, and launched and grown the Dean’s Twitter handle to over 5k followers,” she added.

The award-winning Falcon.io customer experience management platform gives brands the ability to easily manage social media listening, engagement and publishing, while also building more comprehensive customer personas. The Falcon platform recently won a Facebook Innovation Spotlight award in the “Personalized Marketing to Scale” category and previously received the 2013 Bully Award for excellence in Innovation, according to the official word on the matter.

“All institutions, not just higher education, can benefit from a centralized approach to social media,” added Aaron Ketry, Falcon.io’s North American sales director. “Our platform is ideally suited for organizations that are looking for a unified and scalable tool to better understand their different customer profiles while centralizing social media management, social listening, and community management.”