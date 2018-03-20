Cognitiv Announces New VP of Strategic Partnerships

Cognitiv, the first company to develop neural network technology for marketers, has just announced the appointment of Jana Jakovljevic as VP of Strategic Partnerships.

MMW has learned that in this newly created position, Jakovljevic will be responsible for building Cognitiv’s partner network to enable deep learning through Cognitiv’s NeuralMind, a self-learning technology that automatically creates custom algorithms that continuously grow more accurate over time.

Jakovljevic will report directly to Jeremy Fain, the CEO and co-founder of Cognitiv.

“Jana is an industry veteran in in programmatic and emerging advertising technology solutions,” said Fain. “Jana’s experience will help Cognitiv to further its goal of using Deep Learning to predict human behavior for marketers. Her work, bringing in new and innovative data partners as well as finding new uses for our NeuralMind technology, will drive the continued improvement and effectiveness of all our capabilities, including Cognitiv’s programmatic media and dynamic audience scoring products.”

Prior to Cognitiv, Jakovljevic was VP of Business Development at IPONWEB, where she worked with enterprise businesses to develop technical solutions to their advertising infrastructure challenges.