Clickbooth Aligns with ‘Big 4’ in Mobile Measurement

Clickbooth — a performance marketing company — has partnered with the four largest Mobile Measurement Partners (MMP) – TUNE, AppsFlyer, Adjust and Kochava to integrate their Clickbooth Affiliate Technology within each of these MMPs.

App developers looking to drive incremental, high quality installs on a performance (Cost-Per -Install) basis can access Clickbooth’s proprietary platform to tap into exclusive placements.

“Now, with these MMP integrations clients can seamlessly access further insights and metrics to help optimize and scale their businesses,” reads a statement emailed to MMW.

With 15+ years of industry experience, Clickbooth separates itself from the pack through creating aligned goals and leveraging big data and social learning algorithms.

“We believe clients should be able to focus on providing the best user experience possible and scaling their business not tedious campaign set up. Clients can simply search for Clickbooth in their MMP and within minutes be ready to run a fully tagged and measurable campaign,” says Tyler Morrow, Director of Advertising – Mobile Division for Clickbooth.

“We are excited to welcome Clickbooth as an integrated advertising partner of TUNE,” said Tessa Kayser, Partnerships Manager at TUNE. “Partnering with a company like Clickbooth, one that operates on proprietary technology and supplies their customers with a login for transparency, helps give marketers the tools they need to be successful. Because integrated advertising partnerships are an important piece of TUNE’s overall strategy to help marketers win at mobile, we support Clickbooth’s decision to work together on this initiative.”