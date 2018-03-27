CleverTap Sets Sights on Best-of-Breed Mobile Marketing Solutions

CleverTap, an intelligent mobile marketing automation solution, announced this week that it is expanding its Partner Ecosystem.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, partners will benefit by joining forces with the best solution providers in the space, globally, and unearth new opportunities for monetization and knowledge sharing.

As part of the CleverTap Partner Ecosystem, partners can expand their mobile offerings and provide differentiated value to their customers. The ecosystem enables partners to amplify brand presence, expand target market, and drive revenue by acquiring users from new markets.

With a partner ecosystem comprised of download attribution, email and SMS message delivery, customer CRMs, marketing agencies, and more, marketers will have a lot of data available to solve holistic problems. By building a favorable and supportive breed of mobile offerings, CleverTap strives to enable personalized omnichannel marketing strategies across the entire user lifecycle.

“At CleverTap we aim to empower mobile marketers to craft incredible customer experiences for their users,” says Almitra Karnik, Head of Marketing at CleverTap. “A connected marketing stack is key to creating omnichannel experiences across each stage of the user adoption curve. With this ecosystem of mobile solutions, we want to set marketers up for success — from attribution and onboarding to engagement and monetization to reducing churn.”

CleverTap is confident that by working together, its Partner Ecosystem can solve the complex challenges that modern marketers experience every day.