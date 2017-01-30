Citi Rolls Out Latest Advances in Mobile

Effective immediately, U.S. Citi credit cardmembers can scan their cards using their mobile device’s camera when activating in the Citi Mobile App.

Once scanned, the company tells us, the card account number will populate within the registration, which serves to streamline the process.

Citi is the only major U.S. credit card issuer to offer the ability for cardmembers to scan both embossed and non-embossed credit cards within a mobile app.

“With more customer logins now occurring through our app than through a browser, we continue to find creative solutions to make their lives simpler and easier,” says Alice Milligan, Chief Customer and Digital Experience Officer for Citi Global Cards and Consumer Services. “By enabling the ability to scan their cards rather than input 16 digits on a mobile keyboard, it further streamlines the credit card activation process in the palm of cardmembers’ hands.”

Once the card account number is scanned, cardmembers will only need to input their CVV, date of birth and last four digits of their SSN to activate their card.

The feature is available within the Citi Mobile App for iPhone and Android.