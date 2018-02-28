Choozle Releases Contextual Keyword Capabilities

Choozle, a self-serve programmatic advertising platform based in Denver, in partnership with Grapeshot, a contextual intelligence platform, announced this week the release of a contextual keyword targeting tool to use within campaigns on the Choozle platform.

Built for programmatic advertising, the contextual keyword targeting tool is a self-serve offering that will empower agencies and brands to provide more relevant targeting to a wider, keyword-based audience at lower costs than pay-per-click models such as Google AdWords.

According to a provided statement:

Choozle is leveraging Grapeshot’s platform to develop its Contextual Keyword Targeting Library that allows advertisers to upload keywords and match those keywords to relevant content within programmatic advertising campaigns. Similar to search advertising where advertisers attempt to reach their customers as they are looking for products or services, this targeting strategy enables advertisers to target based on keywords within the content of a website. In addition, this tool will enable advertisers with brand protection capabilities, allowing advertisers to blacklist specific keywords and proactively filter out negative keywords associated with a brand.

“As media budgets continue to scale to online channels, advertisers are looking to scalable and effective strategies to reach their desired audience,” said Jeffrey Finch, chief product officer at Choozle. “While many advertisers are making use of behavioral first and third-party data, contextual keyword targeting is another powerful strategy that can help them match their ads to the best consumers based on the actual words on a website at a much lower cost than search advertising.”

