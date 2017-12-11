China’s Mobile Power Rises as Baidu’s DU Ad Platform Surpasses 2,400 Developers

Baidu, Inc., a leading Chinese language Internet search provider, has confirmed that its global advertising platform DU Ad Platform (DAP) has surpassed 2,400 mobile developers worldwide, a 50% increase over its user base in 2016.

In recognition of this achievement, DAP was named as one of 2017’s Top 10 Global Leading Enterprises and as a Top 10 Global Influential Marketing Service Platform by mobile marketing firm Morketing at an event in Beijing on November 29, 2017

“We’re very honored to receive these prestigious awards from Morketing,” said General Manager of Baidu’s Global Business Unit, Johnson Hu. “DAP grew significantly this year thanks to a combination of strong technology and high quality users. We increased average eCPMs by 35% across the board. Because we publish our own apps, we have quality, in-house traffic from all over the world. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our partners,” he said.

DAP’s inventory covers 800 million monthly active users, including Baidu’s own apps as well as third-party apps. In 2017 alone, the number of third-party app users on DAP grew by more than 110%, said Mr. Hu. “We will keep innovating to ensure that DAP is always the top choice for developers and advertisers in 2018 and beyond,” he said.

“As one of the earliest Chinese IT companies to go abroad, Baidu is rooted locally but has a pioneering spirit when it comes to exploring global markets,” said Morketing CEO Ms. Zeng Qiao. “DAP builds upon Baidu’s wealth of experience with its in-house traffic and powerful tech. It’s a worthy recipient of Morketing’s awards,” she said.

To learn more about the ad platform, click here.