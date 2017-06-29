Cheetah Mobile Explores Which Food Apps Really Deliver the Goods

MMW was privy this week to the findings of a new report commissioned by Cheetah Mobile, the 4th largest app developer in the world, on food delivery apps.

The report in question analyzes the U.S., Indian, and Chinese food delivery markets.

So what did we learn?

In the U.S., UberEATS has made bold moves into the US and Indian food delivery markets with impressive results and market share. Where do Postmates and Amazon Prime Now fit into the mix? Individual apps such as Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut maintain a strong hold on market share. UberEATS has claimed a high market share in a short period of time, which has generated new thinking about moving forward in the wide-open market: Uber’s logistics model and algorithms may make it the logistics platform with the most potential.

Key takeaways:

Mobile internet competition began with light mode operations, raising efficiency to improve our lives, but since the influx of capital and the fierce startup races have changed things, companies that fail to acquire more resources will find it hard to increase their market share.

UberEATS has an opportunity to replicate its global success with Uber. Its next step may be to increase penetration in the delivery and logistics industries. Meanwhile, logistics and delivery companies, such as China’s SF Express and Shansong, may have more opportunities to move into the O2O industry and establish real O2O connections.

US food delivery platforms and food & beverage companies are equally matched, because food delivery platform market penetration is not yet high enough. On the one hand, mature webpages have slowed app development, while on the other hand, this is related to the high labor costs in the United States.

India’s food delivery market has greater development potential due to its large population and low labor costs. If the Chinese market is the future of the Indian market, then India is only one or two years behind China. But at present, India’s food delivery market is very competitive, and as the international giants enter it and logistics companies collaborate, an “Indian model” may emerge.

For more insights and access to other reports, click here.