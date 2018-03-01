Check Out The First Integrated Directory Management Solution for Enterprise

Reputation.com, a complete Online Reputation Management (ORM) platform, is accelerating its category momentum with the acquisition of SIM Partners, “whose proven Directory Management technology deepens and augments Reputation.com’s own capabilities,” a provided announcement notes.

So how does it work?

Reputation.com’s SaaS platform now helps organizations with dozens or thousands of locations and professionals provide robust and intuitive search capabilities for consumers, by powering find-a-doctor directories for healthcare, dealer locators for automotive, and location finders for retail, restaurants, hospitality, and other industries.

The stakes are high. Eighty-two percent of smartphone users turn to search to find local businesses according to Google, and 77 percent start their search for a healthcare provider online, according to Pew Research. Robust Directory Management tools are essential to ensure that websites and third-party directories are easily searchable and always reflect correct addresses, phone numbers, hours of operation and other critical information for every location, consistently, across any device.

We’re told that Reputation.com’s acquisition of SIM Partners is important because it creates the first and only platform that covers the entire span of consumer experience for location-based enterprises on the web, by integrating:

Business listings, directories and location finders

Review management

Customer surveys

Operational analytics

Social media management

Mobile customer engagement

A broad array of digital advertising services

“The customer experience begins before anyone walks in the door,” said Reputation.com Founder and Executive Chairman Michael Fertik. “And it persists long after the visit, across the web on social media and review sites. For too long, location-based enterprises and large healthcare organizations have cobbled together fragmented tools to manage customer experience on the web. The days of disconnected point solutions are done.”