Case Study Spotlight: Taptica and Wondermall Partnership

Taptica, a global end-to-end mobile advertising platform that helps the world’s top brands reach their most valuable users (with the widest range of traffic sources available), recently teamed up with Wondermall, an award winning app that syndicates more than 120 name brand stores, to increase the shopping app’s user acquisition.

Specifically, we’re told that Wondermall turned to Taptica to run targeted social install campaigns on Facebook and Instagram.

As for the results? Taptica’s affinity-based targeting and creative drove 5.2x more installs.

Additionally, Wondermall doubled its ad impressions and tripled long-term order submit percentages.

A new case study highlighting all of the key findings has just been published. To review in full, click here.