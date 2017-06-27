Cannes Lions: PreVUE Answers the Call for Verification

At the center of Cannes Lions is the conversation around third party verification, says the team at DashBid.

According to a company email sent to MMW on Monday, this is, by far, the most important topic in the digital advertising industry.

“Advertisers are rightfully demanding adherence and publishers are left with the insurmountable task of multi-party data vendor management in order to deliver audience to advertisers,” DashBid says. “Failure to satisfy results in clawbacks, make goods and destroyed trust and brand.”

As a result, DashBid has just announced PreVUE — a “first of its type solution”. The solution offers a publisher, SSP or exchange a single point of integration to access all the various data and output required for audience verification.

Publishers who partner with PreVUE can use their existing data relationships as well as gain immediate access to new relationships including fraud detection, NHT, viewability, demo, geo, and IAB site categorization. We take care of the integrations and manage the anomalies for you.

We’re told that PreVUE manages the validation of each avail across all data categories and frees the publisher of the cost, effort and challenges of vendor management.

“PreVUE is a product we were able to use as a beta customer. Technical integration was simple and the results were beyond expectations,” said Rolan Reichel, CEO and Founder of RLLCLL. “We saw huge improvements in fill rates and CPMs as well as reduced operating costs almost immediately. Any publisher, SSP or exchange can’t expect to perform in this market without PreVUE.”

DashBid is currently considering direct publishers, SSPs and exchanges for PreVUE during its advanced beta launch. PreVUE is expected to be available publicly in early Q4 of this year.