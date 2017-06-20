Cannes Lions, Immersion Bring the Power of Touch to Brand Experiences at Cannes Lions

This week, Immersion Corporation — a leading developer and licensor of haptic technology — revealed that it has once again partnered with Cannes Lions to bring the power of touch to this year’s International Festival of Creativity.

According to the official word on the matter, Immersion will demonstrate how high-quality tactile effects create more impactful brand experiences on mobile devices by adding haptics to a selection of creative content showcased alongside The Work, the Festival’s exhibit of creative works shortlisted for the Lions Awards, at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France (wrapping up June 24th).

These pieces of branded content, enhanced with Immersion’s TouchSense technology, can be viewed in the TouchSense Haptic Gallery at the Festival in the Palais, in the Cannes Lions Awards section on Immersion’s website, or by using Immersion Content Portal App, available for download in the Google Play store.

“Cannes Lions has always embraced innovation and celebrated work that takes storytelling to the next level,” said Phillip Thomas, CEO of Ascential Events, the organizer of Cannes Lions. “We are so excited to welcome Immersion back to the Festival to showcase their implementation of touch technology in advertising. I am always in awe when I feel the creative work Immersion has developed for clients, which makes brand experiences more engaging and immersive.”

For a closer look at haptic advertising and Immersion’s TouchSense technology, click here.