Can Virtual Reality Help Brands Dodge Marketing Mistakes?

According to a new report from VRJournal, virtual reality may help brands avoid making big marketing mistakes.

Ever bought the wrong product at the grocery store because the package “looked familiar,” or the “colors were similar” to your usual choice, or the size of the box seemed right? It happens a lot, actually, explains the report in question.

“Research suggests that shoppers routinely purchase the wrong item because of similarities in packaging and where products sit on a shelf, resulting in frustration and dissatisfaction,” according to the team at Acuity.

Consequently, Acuity Intelligence is rolling out “AcuityVR:Shopper Edition.”

This new tool, which applies lessons learned from its research, is designed to help marketers better understand modern buyer behavior.

What’s more, the tool debuts an immersive, virtual reality environment — and for the first time for this market sector.

