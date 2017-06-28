CallRail Confirms International Numbers for Global Call Tracking Service

CallRail, a popular call tracking and analytics provider, has announced the launch of International Numbers, a new offering that “gives international companies and agencies with international clientele access to CallRail’s tracking capabilities.”

As you may recall, previously, CallRail only supported tracking numbers, call routing and outbound dialing in the U.S. and Canada.

Now, “to meet existing customer demand and fill a void in the marketplace for advanced call tracking and analytics abroad,” the company has expanded its call tracking offering to six new countries: Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, New Zealand and the U.K.

“For marketing agencies with international clients or marketers based abroad, our new International Numbers feature is an ideal fit for stronger campaign management,” said Andy Powell, CEO of CallRail. “Call tracking has proven to be a powerful tool for businesses of all shapes and sizes regardless of location. As everyone becomes more mobile and customers call businesses directly with ease, CallRail can help these businesses gain stronger insight into what’s driving conversions and what customers need.”

Marketers can attribute calls to their marketing source at the ad, campaign or keyword level with support for dynamic number insertion in every country. English-speaking countries are also able to activate CallRail’s advanced Conversation Intelligence engine, which uses machine learning, call metadata and transcriptions to instantly identify leads.

To learn more, check out CallRail here. http://www.callrail.com/phone-numbers/international