CAKE’s SaaS-Based Marketing Intelligence Platform Continues to Gain Momentum in India

On Tuesday, Accelerize and its digital marketing software division CAKE announced that the company continues to gain momentum in India, seeing a 44 percent increase in new clients in the region between 2016 and 2017.

With CAKE’s Marketing Intelligence platform for multi-channel tracking and attribution, India’s top ad networks and ecommerce providers — including ShopClues.com, Fork Surge, Pointific, AD2Click Media, Profiliad and others — are equipped with the tools to seamlessly optimize mobile and cookieless campaigns in parallel with all other digital marketing channels.

CAKE operates an office dedicated to clients based in the region to support the growing Indian customer base. Clients rely on CAKE to track more than 10 billion actions — including impressions, clicks and conversions — each month.

According to eMarketer, digital ad spending in India is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2021. Additionally a June 2017 story in Forbes India, which reviewed findings from the Mary Meeker Internet Trends Report, notes that India has the second largest mobile traffic in the world, and that “80 percent of Internet usage in India happens on smart phones.”

“CAKE’s powerful mobile features are especially valuable to this market, as much of India’s digital growth can be directly attributed to smart phone usage,” said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. “Our Indian clients rely on the CAKE platform to capture insights about the customer journey so that they can make the best campaign decisions possible, maximize return on ad spend, and in the case of networks, find the most profitable matches between advertisers and affiliates.”