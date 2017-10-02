CAKE Sweetens Things Up at MarTech 2017 This Week

Accelerize and its digital marketing software division CAKE have announced that the company will be making its U.S. unveiling of Journey by CAKE, a new enterprise software solution providing marketers with an extended view into the customer journey, at the upcoming MarTech 2017 conference in Boston.

The event, which bills itself as “a tech conference for marketers and marketing conference for technologists,” takes place October this week at the Hynes Convention Center.

MarTech 2017 will feature more than 40 sessions and 50 speakers from brands and agencies, focusing on the intersection of marketing, technology and management.

To get a first look at Journey by CAKE, MarTech attendees can visit CAKE at Booth 15 on the exhibitor floor.

What can you expect?

A cloud-based solution, Journey by CAKEdelivers real-time analytics, data-driven attribution and seamless integrations with popular media platforms. These capabilities help digital marketers capture valuable, cross-channel intelligence that drives better decisions and maximizes return on advertising spend (ROAS). CAKE will also be raffling a GoPro HERO5 Action Camera at the event and attendees can enter to win at the company’s booth.

According to eMarketer, digital ad expenditures surpassed TV for the first time in 2016, and forecasts predict that the gap will widen by roughly $10 billion this year.

For more info about Journey by CAKE, click here.