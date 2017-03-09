CAKE Gets Bigger Piece of Mobile Marketing’s Pie in Europe

MMW learned Wednesday that Accelerize and its digital marketing software division, CAKE, and Bright Storm, a European app developer and mobile marketing provider, has selected CAKE’s SaaS platform to manage and track the performance of mobile campaigns implemented on behalf of its clients.

CAKE’s advanced mobile capabilities — “including features that enable users to track in-app events and analyze mobile activity by device, location and other key metrics” — enables Bright Storm to capture the highest quality traffic for its customer base, according to an emailed statement.

“Our number one priority is to deliver relevant traffic to our clients,” said Bright Storm CEO Uri Einav. “CAKE’s granular tracking allows us to go deeper than just looking at installs to understand if users are actually engaging with an app. We can also use CAKE to root out fraudulent traffic and identify trusted publishers, which in turn engenders the trust of the advertisers and agencies we work with.”

Bright Storm offers mobile app development and campaign management for advertisers and agencies. The provider works with a network of publishers to identify and monetize mobile app traffic, focusing on quality, scale and customer lifetime value. CAKE’s event tracking gives Bright Storm the ability to analyze different customer actions along the mobile customer journey, including post installation, in-app activities such as updates and purchases, so that high-value users can be identified and cultivated. Additionally, CAKE provides a simple and easy way for Bright Storm to manage its publishers, structure and automate payouts, as well as measure each partner’s performance.

“Developing strong relationships with our publishers is critical to our ongoing success,” added Einav. “With CAKE, our team can stay on top of all campaign activity and efficiently manage our network of partners.”

eMarketer estimates that by 2020 the number of mobile phone users will reach 4.78 billion worldwide.