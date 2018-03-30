CAKE by Accelerize Sponsors IAB Performance Marketing Trends Seminar

Accelerize and its digital marketing software division CAKE announced this week that the company will be sponsoring an Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) UK event, the Performance Marketing Trends Seminar.

Held in London on Wednesday, March 28 from 1-5 p.m. local time, the seminar will focus on the latest insights, innovations and ideas shaping today’s digital marketing ecosystem. The Performance Marketing Trends Seminar is free to IAB members, advertisers and agencies.

Registration information is available at: https://www.iabuk.net/events/register/30112.

As a sponsor of this event, CAKE will present a keynote session titled, “The Path to Purchase: Measuring Your Customer’s Journey.” Elizabeth D’Arcy-Potts, CAKE’s Joint Managing Director, EMEA, will lead the presentation. She will share tactics, technologies and strategies that marketers can use to transform campaign performance data into insights for successfully allocating and optimizing advertising spend.

Topics D’Arcy-Potts will cover include:

Why multi-touch attribution matters

The benefits of removing data silos that lead to incomplete views of marketing performance

How to turn customer journey insights into tangible action and campaign success

“Customer journey analytics are a game changer for today’s marketers,” said Santi Perini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. “They need to make the best decisions possible about how to maximize their budgets across multi-channel digital campaigns. We look forward to joining the IAB UK to discuss some of the biggest trends shaping the industry and to sharing CAKE’s holistic approach to tracking, measuring and optimizing performance marketing campaigns.”

The recent IAB and PwC Online Performance Marketing (OPM) study revealed the ongoing, rapid success of this market in the UK. The report concluded that advertisers spent £1.578 billion on Performance Marketing throughout 2016. This resulted in a return of £12.30 for every £1 spent.