CAKE by Accelerize Rolls Out Data-Driven Attribution Technology

Accelerize and its digital marketing software division CAKE have announced the availability of its Data-Driven Attribution (DDA) modeling and a multi-touch attribution (MTA) scoring system which evaluates the impact of each touchpoint in the customer journey.

According to a statement emailed to MMW, leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning, the DDA modeling and MTA scoring extend the marketing intelligence technology behind Journey by CAKE, an enterprise cloud-based platform that collects and analyzes data in real-time.

With the new Journey capabilities, marketers gain a more holistic view of the customer journey by evaluating a broader range of key data points to determine true marketing performance and deliver maximum return on advertising spend.

MTA is a method marketers use to understand the importance their digital marketing efforts have on the customer journey by assigning fractional value to individual touchpoints along the path to conversion. Enabling further expansion beyond pre-defined, rules-based attribution, CAKE’s DDA algorithm produces an MTA score for each touchpoint. The MTA scores feed into the Journey Insights dashboard that provides advanced visualizations to illustrate the efficacy of marketing campaigns and channels.

“Our goal is to redefine the boundaries of innovation and expand the possibilities of marketing intelligence technology,” said Santi Pierini, CAKE President and Chief Operating Officer of Accelerize. “Marketers need to move away from making decisions based on attribution models that are fundamentally flawed and lack clarity of the entire customer journey. Distinct from other solutions, Journey delivers insights with a superior level of integrity and allows marketers to make decisions derived from more complete, accurate, real-time data.”