Briz Media Group Launches a New Twist on Influencer Marketing

Briz Media Group, formerly named dbray Media, announced Friday morning the formation of Connectors, a network of the some of the “best and brightest” influencers and power players in the communications and marketing industries.

MMW has learned that these high-profile executives are committed to bringing new innovative ideas, thinking and guidance to Briz Media Group, its clients, and the communications industry in general. Agency changes include a new logo and website that better reflect the broad scope of the agency’s work and capabilities across a number of industries, including martech, adtech, digital, cryptocurrency, and telecoms, among others. Through Briz Media Group’s Connectors, companies have access to industry power players who can make connections to propel a business to the next level. Connectors can also help advise companies on key business initiatives—from raising capital to the best route to successful exits.

“Connectors is Briz Media Group’s stake in the ground as leaders in the marketing and communications industries,” said David Bray, founder & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Briz Media Group. “To own a category, you need to be a leader— to be intimately linked to that category and define it.”

Melody Wolff, Chief Everything Officer at Briz Media Group, added, “Companies are still grappling with understanding how to utilize technology to effectively communicate with their customers. It is incumbent upon us, as communications professionals, to be up to speed on the latest developments in the market so we can fill in the gap and advise clients. We look forward to introducing customized, industry-specific networks that companies can use to bring new, fresh concepts to their own industries.”

