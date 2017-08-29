BrightEdge Data Shows the Gap Between Mobile and Traditional Desktop Search Widens

New BrightEdge data shows dramatic differences in mobile and desktop search results and the divergence of the desktop and mobile content experience.

According to BrightEdge, a leader in enterprise SEO and content performance marketing, mobile website traffic is outpacing traditional desktop traffic with mobile searches on Google now representing 57 percent of all search traffic.

In addition, the report summary explains, the research also indicates a significant shift to a new mobile-first index.

In October 2016, Google announced that it was running experiments to make rankings dependent on website mobile optimization, as well as show mobile site previews in search results. BrightEdge research data confirms that two distinctly different content experiences are already being presented to mobile and desktop users. Going forward, BrightEdge will continue to report on mobile and desktop disparity monthly.

Key finding #1: Mobile Traffic Outpaces Desktop as Mobile Revenues Accelerates

According to BrightEdge research, mobile searches represent 57 percent of all search traffic on Google. With Facebook recently reporting that mobile advertising drove 87 percent of ad revenue, mobile alters the traditional digital advertising landscape and presents challenges to marketers to deliver a consistent customer experience across devices and channels.

“Mobile traffic is huge for us and our industry — above the 57% BrightEdge is reporting. We are developing content with a mobile-first perspective to connect with our users with info, use advice, and reviews — especially when they are near a store where they can easily purchase,” says Carlos Spallarossa, Director of SEO, L’Oréal.

