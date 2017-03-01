Brightcove, HubSpot Partner to Bring Video Analytics to Marketers

Brightcove Inc., a top provider of cloud services for video, and HubSpot, an inbound marketing and sales software company, has just announced that they have partnered to provide a “seamless integration” that brings Brightcove’s video analytics directly into HubSpot’s platform.

“Our customers are savvy, forward-thinking marketers, and we are always looking to provide them with innovative solutions to help them grow,” says Brad Coffey, Chief Strategy Officer at HubSpot. “Video continues to be an important medium for our customers, and we’re excited to be teaming up with Brightcove to bring their robust video analytics directly into our product offering.”

Video traffic is projected to be 82% of consumer internet traffic by 2020, and with consumers increasingly looking to video as their preferred form of content, smart marketers know that analyzing video viewing results lets them more effectively target, prioritize, and track their best prospects.

The Brightcove and HubSpot integration delivers on this opportunity by automatically attaching detailed viewership data to contacts and allowing for enhanced lead scoring, automated responses, and capturing leads with custom in-video forms.

For example, HubSpot customers using the integration can score leads of those who watch 75% of a video higher than those who watch 25% and then send a specific follow-up email to each set of prospects based on the video that was watched. The end result: increased conversion.

“We’re thrilled to be joining forces with HubSpot, another pillar in the vibrant Boston tech community, to provide marketers across the globe with the best combination of high return technology solutions they need to succeed,” said Caren Cioffi, EVP and GM, enterprise and digital marketing business at Brightcove. “We built a powerful product, Brightcove Audience, specifically for integration use cases like this one, enabling customers to connect video viewing data seamlessly with other tools in their marketing technology stack.”

To learn more, click here.