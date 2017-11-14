bRealTime Launches Ads.txt Marketplace to ‘Ensure Transparency of Programmatic Ad Inventory’

bRealTime, a media and technology company focused on solving programmatic business challenges, says it has reinforced its commitment to offer brand-safe ad inventory with the launch of its Ads.txt Marketplace.

The marketplace was inaugurally launched in partnership with video media buying platform Clearstream.tv.

We’re told that buyers on the Clearstream platform will be able to execute private marketplace deals across both display and video channels, running only on Ads.txt compliant inventory.

Established by the IAB Technology Lab, Ads.txt is a pre-formatted index of ‘authorized digital sellers’ that publishers post to their domains. Programmatic buyers can then use these publisher ads.txt files to screen for fake or misrepresented inventory.

“bRealTime is fully committed to increasing transparency within the programmatic advertising ecosystem and our Ads.txt Marketplace is just one of the many steps we have taken to eradicate fake or misrepresented inventory,” said Brian Weigel, General Manager of bRealTime. “We hope to continue to set new benchmarks so that marketers can fully trust where their ads are placed.”