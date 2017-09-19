Boost Mobile Confirms iPhone 8 Plans

Boost Mobile announced Friday that it will offer the new generation iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Customers can pre-register for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus now on the Boost Mobile website and both devices will be available for purchase Friday, Sept. 29.

“Boost Mobile strives to provide its customers with the latest and greatest mobile phones, and iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are just that,” said Angela Rittgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Boost Mobile. “The new features and functionality of the new generation iPhone are incredible and we can’t wait to get them into the hands of our customers. It’s just one more way Boost Mobile delivers the best value, service and customer experience in prepaid wireless, especially now with taxes and fees included on all plans.”

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a new generation of iPhone officially announced by Apple last week.

“To celebrate the revolutionary new iPhone, customers can get up to three months of service on Boost Mobile when they pre-register and complete an order for iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus,” said Rittgers. “Customers will enjoy an account credit of up to $150 — three months of free service — when they buy iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.”

For more information and to pre-register, click here.