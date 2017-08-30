Blue Fountain Media Reveals Top Five Industries Getting the Most ROI from Digital Marketing

On Wednesday, MMW connected with the team at Blue Fountain Media, a leading NYC-based digital marketing agency that specializes in website design, brand strategy and digital marketing, to discuss their latest report.

The company, we’ve learned, has chosen the top five industries getting the most ROI from their Digital Marketing plans in 2017.

“We live in a world where 82% of businesses have a defined strategy for digital marketing,” says Blue Fountain Media’s founder and managing director, Gabriel Shaoolian. “That said, some industries lend themselves to digital marketing and see a high percentage of growth and ROI due to digital marketing services.”

After comprehensive research, the digital marketing experts at Blue Fountain Media have determined that, in 2017, five industries are getting the most “bang for their buck” from their digital marketing strategies.

So what made the cut? Medical/healthcare, legal, automotive, entertainment, and food/beverage.

For insight into each, check out Blue Fountain Media’s full release here.