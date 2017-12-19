Bloomberg Media and Twitter Launch 24/7 Global Social News Network

It’s a first in the world of news and social media.

Bloomberg Media and Twitter has just launched TicToc by Bloomberg — “the first-ever 24/7 global news network built for a social media platform that targets the next generation of on-the-go, mobile-first news consumers.”

TicToc by Bloomberg combines the global news gathering capabilities of Bloomberg’s 2,700 journalists and analysts across 120 countries, with the digital power and immediacy of Twitter, one of the world’s fastest and primary news distribution channels.

So how does it work? Here’s how the official word describes the offering:

The first iteration of TicToc by Bloomberg will feature a mix of live video and reporting from Bloomberg journalists around the world, as well as breaking news content from consumers, curated and verified by Bloomberg editors with a real-time distillation of the related conversation on Twitter. The news experience is designed to be interactive, rich with Twitter content and consumable on any device. Coverage will focus on general interest news worldwide.

“We’re seeing a shift in the media landscape today: more content companies are partnering with platforms to create hybrid businesses that better serve consumers and society. With TicToc by Bloomberg, we’re fusing the best of Bloomberg and Twitter to build a fast and credible modern news experience,” said Bloomberg Media CEO Justin B. Smith. “The launch of this new network further reinforces our strategy of driving innovation through exciting new products and services that touch a broad audience around the world.”

Seven sponsors have signed on as the Founding Partners of TicToc by Bloomberg: AT&T Business, CA Technologies, CME Group, Goldman Sachs, INFINITI, SAS, TD Ameritrade. TicToc by Bloomberg will feature branded native content and unique integrations woven into the video programming, created by Bloomberg in partnership with each sponsor.

“We know how critical education and information are to the investing process. And, in today’s fast-paced world, consumers want the latest news at their fingertips, in their format of choice, from a source they trust,” said Francie Staub, managing director of integrated and digital marketing at TD Ameritrade. “That’s why we’re so excited to work with Bloomberg as it reimagines the mobile newsroom – leveraging cutting edge technology to help create a more informed, confident investor base.”

To learn more or to check it out, click here.