Blockchain Conference in San Francisco Set for March 22-23, 2018

On March 22-23, 2018 at San Francisco, people from all over the world will come together to put on a top-tier event bringing blockchain experts and business leaders in one place. Representatives from businesses and organizations such as SEC, Oracle, 500 Startups, Cryptereum, Ambisafe, Changelly, Blockchain Application Builder among others will be in attendance alongside venture capital groups, crypto funds, investors from the digital currency community and an audience of over 3000 attendees who are somehow connected with the blockchain space.
CB is a series of premium Blockchain events that connect ICO companies with the brightest industry minds and the latest in technological innovation. CB is the place where the future of Blockchain Industry is unboxed and brought to life. And when you consider this study by U.K. research firm Juniper Research, more than half of the world’s large corporations are looking into blockchain (distributed ledger technology), then it’s a high time you consider the blockchain technology. The research highlights that 57 percent of large corporations- defined as any company with more than 20,000 employees- were either actively considering or in the process of deploying blockchain. And two-thirds of companies surveyed said that they expected the technology to be integrated into their systems by the end of 2018.
“It is clear that companies across the board have a significantly greater understanding of blockchain technology than was the case 12 months ago,” the report said.
“This stems in part from a surge in R&D (research and development) both internally and in partnership with third parties, with a recognition that blockchain has the potential to be deployed in a variety of use cases.”
The report added: “As the number of research projects has increased, so too has awareness, both amongst the participants and elsewhere in their industries, with competitor companies in turn beginning to consider whether they too should seek to gain competitive advantage from deployment.”
But here is another opportunity to interact with and learn from the best in the industry, you can’t afford to miss the CB – Blockchain Conference in Silicon Valley. Here are some of the benefits you stand to gain:
- As an Entrepreneur, you will be able to:
- On-board anchor investors and top-notch advisers.
- Give interviews to the top bloggers and journalists.
- Find partners and high-quality contractors.
- As an Investor, you will be able to:
- Meet founders and get in depth insights for investments.
- Find LPs and grow the funds under management.
- Exchange market view and investment ideas with peers.
- As a Journalist or Blogger, you will be able to:
- Get first-hand access to decision makers and trendsetters.
- Be the first to learn resonating insights.
- Find partners to grow your audience.
Headline speakers include:
- Nadia Brannon, Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations at U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Anant Kadiyala, Director – Blockchain & IoT Industry Solutions, ORACLE.
- Edith Yeung, One of the top Silicon Valley investors (Inc Magazine), partner at 500 Start-ups. Investor in over 40 start-ups (Hooked, DayDayCook, Fleksy (acquired by Pinterest), Human (acquired by Mapbox), AlSense, Penrose, Cryworks, Sllk Labs, Piper, Apptopia, Mobile Action, Andy OS, Quickly, Powercore, Pack, Ingrain, Switch, Bento, Palantir, etc.). Advisor to Dolphin Browser, Partner at RightVentures.
- Grant Fondo, former federal prosecutor, N.D. of California, a partner in Goodwin’s Securities Litigation + White Collar, Privacy + Cybersecurity.
- Konstantin Gladych, CEO, Changelly.
- Alex Kurashenko, Small Cap Nation, Investment Relations.
- Patrick Baron, CEO, Ambisafe Financial.
- Amir Rafizadeh, Managing Director of Client Relations and Member of Advisory Board; Kruse Asset management, LLC.
- Rafael Soultanov on ICO pre marketing and post ICO token growth
- VP at Crypterium
The CB – Blockchain Conference will feature the following headline talks:
- CRYPTO BIG PICTURE- This will feature the following topics:
- Transforming the economy & society
- Supercharging peer-to-peer commerce
- New governance & decentralized autonomous orgs (DAOs)
- Virtual globalization
- Enhancing social impact
- Expanding freedom in vice industries
- Outlook for 2018 and the Future
- INVESTOR’S TRACK- This will feature the following topics:
- Crypto macroeconomics
- ICOs & Disruption of Venture Capital
- Tokenomics & Utility
- Bitcoin – Digital Gold
- App tokens vs Protocol tokens
- Crypto investments
- FOUNDER’S TRACK- This will feature the following:
- 50+ companies: Token Pitch Competition
- Token Sale – How-to
- Building a Blockchain Community
- Token Sale Legal Panel
- Exchange panel – How to get listed
- Crypto media influencers
- Token economy
- APPLICATIONS COVERED- This will feature the following:
- Cross-border payments
- Tokenization & Securitization of assets
- Non-Financial Applications
- Payments, Ecommerce & Loyalty
- Enterprise Blockchain
- Social Media & Micropayments
- Democratizing AI
- Blockchain + AR
- DEVELOPERS TRACK- This will feature the following:
- Smart Contract Development
- Privacy and Identity
- Consensus in Blockchain Systems
- Ethereum dApp Development
- Security and Scalability
- Blockchain Development Tools
- Blockchain architecture lightning talks
The conference will also include a special event and this will feature the following:
- Napa Valley Wine Tour
- Award ceremony for ICO Start-ups Pitch Competition
- San Francisco Bay Tours – boat cruises around the bay
- Power networking with blockchain experts and investors
- After-Party
- VIP Lounge
