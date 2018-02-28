Blockchain Conference in San Francisco Set for March 22-23, 2018

On March 22-23, 2018 at San Francisco, people from all over the world will come together to put on a top-tier event bringing blockchain experts and business leaders in one place. Representatives from businesses and organizations such as SEC, Oracle, 500 Startups, Cryptereum, Ambisafe, Changelly, Blockchain Application Builder among others will be in attendance alongside venture capital groups, crypto funds, investors from the digital currency community and an audience of over 3000 attendees who are somehow connected with the blockchain space.

CB is a series of premium Blockchain events that connect ICO companies with the brightest industry minds and the latest in technological innovation. CB is the place where the future of Blockchain Industry is unboxed and brought to life. And when you consider this study by U.K. research firm Juniper Research, more than half of the world’s large corporations are looking into blockchain (distributed ledger technology), then it’s a high time you consider the blockchain technology. The research highlights that 57 percent of large corporations- defined as any company with more than 20,000 employees- were either actively considering or in the process of deploying blockchain. And two-thirds of companies surveyed said that they expected the technology to be integrated into their systems by the end of 2018.

“It is clear that companies across the board have a significantly greater understanding of blockchain technology than was the case 12 months ago,” the report said.

“This stems in part from a surge in R&D (research and development) both internally and in partnership with third parties, with a recognition that blockchain has the potential to be deployed in a variety of use cases.”

The report added: “As the number of research projects has increased, so too has awareness, both amongst the participants and elsewhere in their industries, with competitor companies in turn beginning to consider whether they too should seek to gain competitive advantage from deployment.”

But here is another opportunity to interact with and learn from the best in the industry, you can’t afford to miss the CB – Blockchain Conference in Silicon Valley. Here are some of the benefits you stand to gain:

As an Entrepreneur, you will be able to:

On-board anchor investors and top-notch advisers.

Give interviews to the top bloggers and journalists.

Find partners and high-quality contractors.

As an Investor, you will be able to:

Meet founders and get in depth insights for investments.

Find LPs and grow the funds under management.

Exchange market view and investment ideas with peers.

As a Journalist or Blogger, you will be able to:

Get first-hand access to decision makers and trendsetters.

Be the first to learn resonating insights.

Find partners to grow your audience.

Headline speakers include:

Nadia Brannon, Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations at U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Anant Kadiyala, Director – Blockchain & IoT Industry Solutions, ORACLE. Edith Yeung, One of the top Silicon Valley investors (Inc Magazine), partner at 500 Start-ups. Investor in over 40 start-ups (Hooked, DayDayCook, Fleksy (acquired by Pinterest), Human (acquired by Mapbox), AlSense, Penrose, Cryworks, Sllk Labs, Piper, Apptopia, Mobile Action, Andy OS, Quickly, Powercore, Pack, Ingrain, Switch, Bento, Palantir, etc.). Advisor to Dolphin Browser, Partner at RightVentures. Grant Fondo, former federal prosecutor, N.D. of California, a partner in Goodwin’s Securities Litigation + White Collar, Privacy + Cybersecurity. Konstantin Gladych, CEO, Changelly. Alex Kurashenko, Small Cap Nation, Investment Relations. Patrick Baron, CEO, Ambisafe Financial. Amir Rafizadeh, Managing Director of Client Relations and Member of Advisory Board; Kruse Asset management, LLC. Rafael Soultanov on ICO pre marketing and post ICO token growth VP at Crypterium

The CB – Blockchain Conference will feature the following headline talks:

CRYPTO BIG PICTURE- This will feature the following topics:

Transforming the economy & society

Supercharging peer-to-peer commerce

New governance & decentralized autonomous orgs (DAOs)

Virtual globalization

Enhancing social impact

Expanding freedom in vice industries

Outlook for 2018 and the Future

INVESTOR’S TRACK- This will feature the following topics:

Crypto macroeconomics

ICOs & Disruption of Venture Capital

Tokenomics & Utility

Bitcoin – Digital Gold

App tokens vs Protocol tokens

Crypto investments

FOUNDER’S TRACK- This will feature the following:

50+ companies: Token Pitch Competition

Token Sale – How-to

Building a Blockchain Community

Token Sale Legal Panel

Exchange panel – How to get listed

Crypto media influencers

Token economy

APPLICATIONS COVERED- This will feature the following:

Cross-border payments

Tokenization & Securitization of assets

Non-Financial Applications

Payments, Ecommerce & Loyalty

Enterprise Blockchain

Social Media & Micropayments

Democratizing AI

Blockchain + AR

DEVELOPERS TRACK- This will feature the following:

Smart Contract Development

Privacy and Identity

Consensus in Blockchain Systems

Ethereum dApp Development

Security and Scalability

Blockchain Development Tools

Blockchain architecture lightning talks

The conference will also include a special event and this will feature the following:

Napa Valley Wine Tour

Award ceremony for ICO Start-ups Pitch Competition

San Francisco Bay Tours – boat cruises around the bay

Power networking with blockchain experts and investors

After-Party

VIP Lounge

Registration for the CB – Blockchain Conference is still open, though the tickets are selling out faster than the organisers had earlier anticipated.

