BeyondCurious, EpiServer Launch Personalization Accelerator

On Monday, MMW learned that BeyondCurious — a digital transformation consultancy — has partnered with global software company, EpiServer, to develop “an accelerator program that will empower retail companies to innovate customer experience using personalization technology.”

Top brands know personalization is key to delivering differentiated brand experiences that deepen consumer engagement and loyalty.

We’re told that the launch of the Personalization Accelerator will allow brands to effortlessly create the right moments for customers across all digital channels, build intelligent personalization strategies and make positive changes immediately.

“Having worked with numerous Fortune 1,000 companies, many of them in the retail industry, we recognize the pain points and the immediate needs particularly for the retail industry,” said Nikki Barua, CEO of BeyondCurious. “By collaborating with EpiServer, companies benefit from our rapid insight-driven methodology and Episerver’s best-in-class artificial intelligence and machine learning technology as an integral part of an overall digital strategy and journey to customer centricity.”

