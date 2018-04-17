Beyond Spots & Dots Rolls Out Programmatic Tactics

MMW learned Monday that full-service integrated advertising agency, Beyond Spot & Dots, has launched additional programmatic tactics for small and medium-sized organizations which include CRM targeting, geofencing, geofence retargeting, geoconversion tracking, secondary search retargeting and OTT/CTV.

“Beyond Spots & Dots has always been on the forefront of digital technology. From working with Google as a Google Partner and effectively advertising on the latest social media platforms to building award-winning websites, Beyond Spots & Dots provides dynamic digital solutions for its clients,” a provided release explains.

“Beyond Spots & Dots prides itself on being a trailblazer in the world of marketing and advertising, and we decided to take our services to the next level by leveraging location-based marketing strategies. Over the last year mobile data technology and how it is applied to digital advertising has evolved to a point where we are now confident in offering these services to small and medium-sized businesses, nonprofits and educational institutions on a local level. Clients will benefit from these additional programmatic tactics by optimizing where their audiences are, directly communicating with them through display and video, and measuring whether those ads result in physical visits to their businesses,” said Melanie Querry, Founder and President of Beyond Spots & Dots.

