Beyond Launches SwipeSimple Mobile Point-of-Sale

CardFlight, a mobile point-of-sale (POS) technology provider and Beyond, a financial technology company that provides business tools and services, including payment processing, employee management, POS, and lending, to small and midsized businesses, announced that Beyond will offer CardFlight’s SwipeSimple mobile point-of-sale.

This partnership extends Beyond’s payment processing suite and allows small business owners to accept EMV chip card payments from their mobile devices.

From Tuesday’s announcement:

SwipeSimple is a secure EMV-enabled mobile payment acceptance suite that includes an EMV chip card reader, mobile application for iOS and Android, and a back-office web dashboard for merchants to accept payments and manage their businesses. SwipeSimple provides key layers of security including point to point encryption and a PCI level 1 compliant payment gateway.

With SwipeSimple, merchants will be able to:

Accept EMV chip card payments on their smartphone or tablet

Manage their inventory in real-time, leveraging SwipeSimple’s cloud-based inventory and item-tracking

Adjust tip and tax levels, through an easy to use tip and tax option interface

Accept payments without cellular data or Wi-Fi by enabling Offline Mode

Get smart analytics, with SwipeSimple’s comprehensive reporting that enables merchants to make better business decisions

“At Beyond, we are committed to offering tools that meet the needs of business owners. SwipeSimple enables our clients to accept payments securely from their own devices with EMV enabled readers,” said Robert O. Carr, Founder and CEO at Beyond. “Mobile payments with SwipeSimple bring a new addition to our suite of services allowing opportunity for businesses to grow.”

