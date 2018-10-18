If you’re a seasoned console player, be it Xbox, PlayStation, Switch or PC, chances are you’ll have a certain style of game that you prefer above all others. Maybe you’re a fan of real-time, online multiplayer games with a strong competitive edge. Perhaps your thing is adrenaline-fuelled racing games or complex puzzle-solving mysteries.

Maybe it’s lengthy cinematic games, rich in depth and dialogue, or perhaps you prefer more luck-based games, where victory is based on the roll of a dice, the spin of a wheel or the pull of a lever. The games we play shape our preferences as much as our preferences determine what kind of games we gravitate towards. If you’re looking to make the more lucrative switch over to online casino games, you’ll want to be playing games of a similar nature to those you already enjoy on a console.

If you choose wisely, you’ll be able to get maximum enjoyment out of your casino gaming experience, and you’ll likely be more skilled at playing, meaning there will be a lot more money in it for you. With that in mind, here’s your guide to the best casino games for console players of all stripes.

Video Poker

Video poker has been around since at least the ’70s and is probably the closest thing to a classic console experience you can find in the world of casinos. You’re likely to recognize a game of video poker as soon as you see it, given the popularity of the genre with gamers and non-gamers alike. The setup looks and feels a lot like a classic NES game, complete with 8-bit graphics and chiptune music.

As well as the classic arcade feel, the reason real money video poker remains so popular is that you tend to get much better odds compared to other RNG-based online games. This is especially true with iconic variations of the game such as Deuces Wild.

Themed Slot Games

If you’re the type of person who loves console games for their themes, then slot machines might be the way forward for you. If you’re loyal to game franchises such as Call of Duty or The Elder Scrolls, you’re likely to be a big fan of the visuals, music, and atmosphere these highly immersive games provide. These are often the things the keep us flocking back to our most beloved game series time and time again. The very same thing is often true with themed slot games.

If the game series that you most enjoy is something like Civilization, there are slot games which use the same themes to recreate the things you love about it. The same is true if you prefer the Game of Thrones video game series, the Assassin’s Creed series, or just about any other iconic game franchise. There are themed slot games for every preference, often with full musical scores, complex visuals, and themed jackpot prizes that will feel just like you’re playing your favorite Xbox game, the only difference being that you’ll be playing for real money this time.

Live Blackjack

Many online casinos specialize in live games with real people, making these the perfect option for those who most enjoy competitive online gaming with other players. If your current game of choice is an online multiplayer like Fortnite or Black Ops 3, then chances are the main attraction for you is the opportunity to show your skills and play against real people from anywhere in the world.

Live blackjack is a relatively recent innovation that allows you to do just this, for real money. You can set up a profile, connect with another player and a real-life blackjack dealer, and play your best hand in the race to win the jackpot. If you’re one of those gamers who most enjoys the social as well as the competitive aspects of console gaming, then live blackjack is most definitely the right game for you.

Classic Shoot ‘Em Up Games

Yup you heard right. In some casinos these days, you don’t even have to make any kind of transition from console gaming in order to enjoy all of the benefits of the casino. Some casinos have started to adapt arcade-style shooter games into real-money games that allow you to place bets and win big if you manage to win the game and shoot as many bad guys as you can.

The games on offer are strongly reminiscent of shooter classics such as Time Crisis and DOOM, all with the added bonus of being able to win hundreds or even thousands of dollars if your marksmanship is up to scratch. Unfortunately, you’ll have to make the trip to Atlantic City to play these, but chances are they’ll become a lot more common in the future.

There’s a type of casino game out there for every style of player, no matter where your loyalties lie. Just make sure you pick the right one in order to make the most of your video gaming skills and win some real money.