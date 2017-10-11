Barometric Releases New Invalid Website Traffic Search Tool, Clean Score

Barometric, MRC-Accredited provider of an advanced cross-environment tracking and attribution solution, just announced the release of its new invalid traffic identification tool, Clean Score.

So how does it work?

With this free tool, publishers can proactively monitor the levels of invalid traffic coming to their sites: helping them ensure they are identifying and removing invalid traffic, enabling them to drive higher cost per thousand impressions (CPMs), and ultimately allowing them to capture more advertising dollars by providing increased comfort to advertisers regarding the quality of their site traffic.

Invalid traffic (IVT) includes any clicks or impressions that may artificially inflate an advertiser’s costs or a publisher’s earnings, and this is becoming increasingly problematic for the industry due to the recent influx of non-human botnet traffic.

“With Clean Score, Barometric has found a solution to this problem – proactively measuring fraudulent traffic in the form of its free and easy-to-use tool,” the company says. “While current solutions focus on providing tools for advertisers to combat IVT, Barometric’s tool empowers publishers to also start monitoring and addressing any IVT issues proactively to ensure they are capturing the most advertising dollars possible on their site, while giving advertisers a clean place to launch their campaigns.”

