Avast, Aircel Limited to Provide Mobile and Data Security Solutions

Avast, the global powerhouse in digital security products, has just announced a strategic partnership with Aircel, one of India’s leading mobile service providers.

“Under this partnership,” a statement emailed to MMW reads, “85 million subscribers of Aircel will have access to Avast Mobile Security and Avast Cleanup (a performance optimization application) as part of the Aircel Protect Suite.”

According to a recent study conducted by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), nearly 77 percent of urban users and 92 percent of rural users in India rely on smartphones as their primary device for internet access.

The sheer amount of data shared via mobile devices, along with the increased risk to mobile traffic has spurred Aircel to take the necessary steps to safeguard their customer’s personal information and privacy.

“India is a mobile-first market, with the majority of users storing their valuable personal data solely on their smartphones,” says Gagan Singh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Avast Mobile. “It has become even more essential to keep these phones protected from cyber-attacks and running at optimal performance. This is Avast’s first mobile carrier partnership in the Indian market, and it will unlock opportunities to expand our mobile security offering to more global carriers with additional features to protect families.”