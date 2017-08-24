Aurora HD Video Ads from AdColony Deliver Big Results

AdColony, an independent mobile advertising platform, has released the results of the first brand campaigns using Aurora HD Video, the company’s latest mobile video innovation.

After three separate campaigns, with three completely different creative executions, AdColony found that 43 percent of people who viewed an ad engaged with it, easily surpassing industry benchmarks and performing over 7X better than the AdColony platform average.

From the official word:

Not only did nearly 50 percent of all people that saw an ad engage with it, but most consumers would touch, tap or swipe the ad multiple times, and the total number of engagements per person was over 50X industry averages reported in the Global Video Benchmarks Report from Innovid. Engaging with the video also led to increased post-video activity, and in one campaign, the Aurora™ HD Video led to 3X increases in user acquisition for the company’s loyalty program and 2X more click-throughs to the site, when compared to a standard video campaign. The Aurora™ HD Video campaigns also drove a 90 percent viewable completion rate, which is over 3X the industry averages reported by Moat

“We are proud to work with partners like Disney and Buffalo Wild Wings to help drive awareness, engagement and purchase intent in new and exciting ways on mobile devices,” said Will Kassoy, CEO of AdColony. “Leveraging the power of creativity and interactive capabilities of our Aurora HD Video technology, these brands created wonderfully immersive experiences that engaged their consumers and delivered powerful results.”

For more info on AdColony and what the company is up to, click here.