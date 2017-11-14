AudioTrade DSP Integrates with Triton Digital’s a2x

Triton Digital, a leading technology provider for the global digital audio industry, announced Monday the integration of the AudioTrade DSP with a2x, Triton’s global programmatic audio marketplace.

AudioTrade, powered by Audio.Ad, is the first digital audio DSP in Latin America.

MMW can now confirm that the integration enables buyers that use the AudioTrade platform to expand their reach by adding the premium, global audio inventory within a2x to their programmatic buys.

“We are pleased to enable buyers using AudioTrade to access the wide variety of audio inventory within our programmatic marketplace,” said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. “We remain committed to helping marketers and advertisers all over the world to leverage the power of programmatic audio to get their messages heard by the right audience, at the right time, and in a brand-safe environment.”

“We are thrilled to provide our marketers with access to the wide array of both traditional and non-traditional digital audio inventory within the industry-leading global audio marketplace,” said Carlos Cordoba, Managing Director at Audio.Ad. “There is no better, more experienced partner than Triton Digital to further evangelize the power and efficacy of the audio channel within LATAM.”