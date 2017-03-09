Audience Data and Measurement Businesses Pay Off for NinthDecimal

This week, NinthDecimal — a marketing platform powered by location data — announced it reached profitability in the fourth quarter of 2016 “driven by increasing demand for its data and measurement lines of business.”

According to a statement emailed to MMW, the two business lines combined for an average 200 percent increase in year-over-year revenues.

The accelerated growth for the second consecutive year reflects the positive impact of NinthDecimal’s introduction of innovative data and measurement services in 2014.

“An incredibly committed and talented NinthDecimal team, as well as key investments in our technology, have played a key role in our path to profitability in 2016,” said Michael Fordyce, CEO of NinthDecimal. “The increase in demand for our products, which is generating tremendous business growth, is a tribute to the value we are delivering to marketers and partners. This past year’s success puts us in a great position to continue our positive momentum in 2017.”

The company tells MMW that marketer demand for omni-channel data solutions continued to increase, expanding NinthDecimal’s customer roster by more than 70 percent in 2016.

“In addition, NinthDecimal more than tripled its strategic partnerships with industry leading advertising agencies,” the company says.

To learn more about NinthDecimal and what the company is up to, click here.