Artificial Intelligence Workshop Planned for Mobile Payments Conference 2017

Mobile Marketing & Technology Magazine announced ahead of the weekend that McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm that serves leading businesses, governments, non-governmental organizations, and not-for-profits, will host an artificial intelligence (AI) workshop at the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference (MPC).

The conference will be held August 28 – 30, 2017, at the Swissotel in Chicago, Illinois.

We’re told that the half-day session will provide an end-to-end examination of AI’s impact on mobile payments and banking.

“The discussion of AI in payments and retailing has been around for years but its still not understood very well and people really need to see and hear about practical applications,” said Robert Mau of McKinsey & Company. “The mobile device provides a massive amount of information and data that mobile payment providers, banks, and retailers are just beginning to understand and use.”

