Aprimo Ramps Up Platform for Financial Services Marketers

In order to satisfy growing demand among financial marketers for agile, cloud-based solutions, Aprimo has just announced enhanced benefits now available through its platform on Microsoft Azure.

“Benefiting from the global scale and enterprise-grade security of Azure, Aprimo’s financial services customers gain access to powerful capabilities that fuel digital transformation initiatives to move marketing operations to the cloud, where Aprimo can serve as a centralized, always-on solution across geographies,” the company tells us.

According to a statement provided too MMW, a sampling of added benefits includes:

Faster access to innovation: clients receive continual access to hundreds of the latest and most innovative software features without waiting on traditional release cycles.

Always-on, mobile-ready: marketers can use Aprimo from anywhere, at any time, and from any device; the mobile-first approach includes a responsive design and an intuitive user interface for easy on-the-go access.

True data isolation: with Azure’s data-protection features, organizations can adhere to legislative or compliance requirements restricting customer data to remain within certain geographical boundaries.

World-class security and compliance: safeguards are in place for maximizing reliability and protecting data, as are certifications for ensuring compliance, while additionally providing regulatory compliance.

Seamless integration with existing IT infrastructure: using the cloud’s open and flexible framework, easily connect with existing tools and systems, extending the use of legacy on-premises equipment for greater ROI.

“Financial services marketers across the globe are tasked with the added complexity and regulatory hurdles required to maintain industry compliance, which has often been one of the biggest challenges to adopt cloud solutions,” said John Stammen, CEO of Aprimo. “Now, with our platform on Microsoft Azure, we’ve lowered those barriers and associated risks by offering customers a secure and cost-effective way to run their marketing operations in the cloud, all while realizing faster time to value without disruption to their business.”