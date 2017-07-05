AppsFlyer Touts First-To-Market Agency Transparency Solution

Ahead of the long holiday weekend, AppsFlyer — a global powerhouse in mobile attribution and marketing analytics — announced Agency Transparency, which is touted as being a “first-to-market solution that gives brands direct visibility into all aspects of their campaigns.”

Agency partners leverage it for providing total transparency and insights into the activities and mobile performance data that agencies run on behalf of their clients — all through a single, unified dashboard.

Agency Transparency is accessed from the AppsFlyer dashboard to display key campaign metrics like media costs, impressions, clicks and installs right in their client dashboards. Following a successful beta period, Agency Transparency is now available to all agencies and their customers.

“Transparency is a primary component when addressing all aspects of marketing performance, including the issues of the day, such as ad fraud,” said Dan Wilson, Head of Data and Operations at Fetch. “As an agency, advertisers trust us with their advertising budgets. While we have long been at the forefront of this movement, and have invested in enabling transparency, AppsFlyer’s new capabilities enable Fetch clients to see the most granular data directly in their dashboards, as well as through the data provided via Fetch offering a view of real-time mobile performance in an automated and efficient manner. Beyond providing my teams with a seamless solution, this has the added benefit of providing our clients with a unified dashboard where they can clearly see the advantage of working with a best-in-class agency.”

According to the AppsFlyer team, as media buying and negotiations have become increasingly complex, brands and industry trade groups began advocating, and at times demanding, increased transparency from their agency partners.

In the past, agencies provided clients insight into their media buying and performance by exporting raw data, but this proved to be time consuming and cumbersome for agencies and clients alike. Agency Transparency allows agencies to manage campaigns on behalf of clients, appearing as a media source directly in clients’ reporting dashboards.

“As the leading, unbiased mobile measurement platform for marketers around the world, both our agency and brand clients look to our data as their source of truth,” said Oren Kaniel, CEO of AppsFlyer.

To learn more, check out AppsFlyer here.