AppsFlyer Releases New Performance Index

The AppsFlyer Performance Index has been, the company touts, “the industry-standard report card for mobile advertising since 2015.”

If you’re not familiar, the report offers app marketers a detailed view of the best media sources for their campaigns – per region, category and platform.

And now we can confirm a new edition is available. In the new report, readers will get to peruse:

The AppsFlyer ROI Index

Find out which media sources deliver results where it matters most – your bottom line

Average sessions per user

The engagement-driven KPI is now factored in the Power Rankings (in addition to retention and volume)

Regional fraud rate per network

Advanced fraud signals have been factored in the index – with a significant impact on the rankings

