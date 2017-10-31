AppsFlyer Releases New Performance Index

Share
The AppsFlyer Performance Index has been, the company touts, “the industry-standard report card for mobile advertising since 2015.”
If you’re not familiar, the report offers app marketers a detailed view of the best media sources for their campaigns – per region, category and platform.
And now we can confirm a new edition is available. In the new report, readers will get to peruse:
- The AppsFlyer ROI Index
Find out which media sources deliver results where it matters most – your bottom line
- Average sessions per user
The engagement-driven KPI is now factored in the Power Rankings (in addition to retention and volume)
- Regional fraud rate per network
Advanced fraud signals have been factored in the index – with a significant impact on the rankings
Want to know more? Get the index here.