AppsFlyer Confirms ‘Comprehensive Integration’ with Adobe Marketing Cloud

In case you missed the news, AppsFlyer — a leading mobile attribution and marketing data analytics company — has just announced its platform integration with Adobe Marketing Cloud.

“The comprehensive solution empowers digital advertisers to understand the return on investment (ROI) of their mobile spend as part of their cross-channel strategies, and is now available to existing Adobe customers,” the AppsFlyer team tells us.

Why is this move so important? According to the company, without mobile attribution, digital advertisers “face the challenge of connecting their mobile marketing spend to their app revenue and overall customer life-time value.”

AppsFlyer’s user-level data extends the insights provided by Adobe through a seamless integration into Adobe Analytics, Adobe Audience Manager and Adobe Media Optimizer. In addition to this, AppsFlyer’s position as an official Business Partner in the Adobe Marketing Cloud Exchange Partner Program ensures a high level of service for Adobe clients benefiting from the added capabilities.

“Integrated attribution data lets digital advertisers break down the silo of mobile ad spend as it correlates to their full customer life-time value,” said Ben Roodman, director of partnerships at AppsFlyer. “We’re proud to be an Adobe Marketing Cloud Exchange Business Partner as the close cooperation between our teams will provide customers with seamless integration and exceptional quality of service.”

To learn more about AppsFlyer and what it offers the world ecosystem, check out the company’s official site here.